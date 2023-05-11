Lapeer County man hit and killed on lawn tractor

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man was hit and killed while driving a lawn tractor on a rural Lapeer County roadway earlier this week.
The Dryden Township Police Department says the 72-year-old was riding his Husqvarna lawn tractor on Hough Road near Rochester Road around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west hit him.
The collision threw the 72-year-old from his tractor. The crew on a Lapeer County EMS ambulance pronounced him dead at the scene.
The 52-year-old man from Almont, who was driving the Jeep, did not report any injuries from the crash.
Investigators don't believe the 52-year-old was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened. The investigation will continue into what caused the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Dryden Township police at 810-796-2271.