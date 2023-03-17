Lapeer County residents speak for, against LGBTQ library book

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Dozens of community members spoke out at Lapeer County's library board meeting.
Community members discussed concerns about a graphic novel's placement in the county library. The book in question is "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe, which includes sexually explicit illustrations.
The book is placed in the library's adult section. Detractors say the library makes the book inappropriate for minors while supporters say it's an important book for LGBTQ youth.
Thursday's meeting only included public comment about the issue. Library board members did not make a decision on whether to pull the book off of shelves.