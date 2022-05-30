Lapeer County Sheriff's respond to fatal motorcycle crash Sunday

OREGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Lapeer County Sheriff’s responded to a fatal motorcycle crash just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday.
Reports show that the crash occurred on Stanley Road west of German Road in Columbiaville and discovered 40-year-old Michael Isom of Columbiaville was deceased at the scene.
Reports show that Isom was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson westbound on Stanley Road when he drove off the right shoulder of the roadway and entered a grassy ditch.
After attempting to correct his path, police say he overturned the motorcycle multiple times.
The sheriff's department said that Isom was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was the lone passenger.
The crash remains under investigation. At this time, alcohol is being considered as a potential factor.