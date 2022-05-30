 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lapeer County Sheriff's respond to fatal motorcycle crash Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal motorcycle traffic crash

OREGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -  Lapeer County Sheriff’s responded to a fatal motorcycle crash just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday. 

Reports show that the crash occurred on Stanley Road west of German Road in Columbiaville and discovered 40-year-old Michael Isom of Columbiaville was deceased at the scene.

Reports show that Isom was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson westbound on Stanley Road when he drove off the right shoulder of the roadway and entered a grassy ditch.

After attempting to correct his path, police say he overturned the motorcycle multiple times. 

The sheriff's department said that Isom was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was the lone passenger. 

The crash remains under investigation. At this time, alcohol is being considered as a potential factor. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you