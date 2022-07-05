Lapeer man's body recovered after drowning in Lake Nepessing

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities recovered the body of a Lapeer man who drowned in Lake Nepessing over the weekend.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says the body of 59-year-old David Holmes was pulled from the water around 9 p.m. Monday. He had been missing since Saturday evening.
Investigators say Holmes left for a boat ride around 10 p.m. Saturday and never returned. Dive teams from Lapeer, Genesee, St. Clair and Oakland counties searched feverishly over Independence Day weekend to look for him.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office also released a missing persons alert on Monday to ask the community for help finding Holmes on land.
The sheriff's office will continue investigating how and when Holmes ended up in the water.