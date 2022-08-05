 Skip to main content
Lapeer mother killed when falling tree crashes through windshield

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer mother died on Wednesday after a falling tree crashed through the windshield of her pickup truck while it was driving.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says severe thunderstorms moved through the area after 4 p.m. The Furneaux family was driving a Dodge Ram on Peppermill Road near Force Road when a tree fell onto the roadway around 4:30 p.m.

The tree landed on the pickup truck and one of the limbs tore through the windshield, hitting 36-year-old Katelyn Furneaux. An ambulance rushed her to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.

Furneaux's 39-year-old husband and 12-year-old son, who also were in the truck, did not sustain any injuries from the accident.

The sheriff's office blamed weather conditions for the accident, but an investigation will continue.

