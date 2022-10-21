 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the south with
gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will be 4
feet with a potential maximum wave height of 6 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI and Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 AM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Lapeer woman dies after crash with semi-tanker on M-24

  • Updated
  • 0
Lapeer woman dies after crash with semi-tanker on M-24

Police say 54-year-old Andrea Montgomery of Lapeer died when she pulled into the path of this Peterbilt semi-truck on M-24 at Sawdust Corners Road.

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer woman died after police say she pulled in front of a semi-truck hauling vegetable oil on M-24 Thursday night.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's office says 54-year-old Andrea Montgomery was driving a Chevrolet Trax east on Sawdust Corners Road in Mayfield Township and stopped for the stop sign at M-24 around 6:05 p.m.

Investigators say she pulled away from the stop sign to make a left turn onto M-24, but she drove into the path of a southbound 2002 Peterbilt semi-truck hauling a tanker trailer fully loaded with vegetable oil.

The semi-truck crashed into the driver's side of Montgomery's SUV, which pushed it off the road and caused it to overturn. It came to rest on its wheels with Montgomery trapped inside.

The sheriff's office says Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lapeer Fire Department extricated her body from the wreckage of her SUV.

The 68-year-old man from West Manchester, Ohio, driving the semi-truck was not injured and declined medical attention at the scene.

Investigators don't believe excessive speed or intoxication contributed to the crash. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the crash.

