Lapeer woman dies after crash with semi-tanker on M-24

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer woman died after police say she pulled in front of a semi-truck hauling vegetable oil on M-24 Thursday night.
The Lapeer County Sheriff's office says 54-year-old Andrea Montgomery was driving a Chevrolet Trax east on Sawdust Corners Road in Mayfield Township and stopped for the stop sign at M-24 around 6:05 p.m.
Investigators say she pulled away from the stop sign to make a left turn onto M-24, but she drove into the path of a southbound 2002 Peterbilt semi-truck hauling a tanker trailer fully loaded with vegetable oil.
The semi-truck crashed into the driver's side of Montgomery's SUV, which pushed it off the road and caused it to overturn. It came to rest on its wheels with Montgomery trapped inside.
The sheriff's office says Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene. The Lapeer Fire Department extricated her body from the wreckage of her SUV.
The 68-year-old man from West Manchester, Ohio, driving the semi-truck was not injured and declined medical attention at the scene.
Investigators don't believe excessive speed or intoxication contributed to the crash. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office will continue investigating the crash.