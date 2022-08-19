 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Large replica of centuries-old flagship docked in Bay City, open for tours

  • 0

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A large flagship is docking in Bay city this week as it holds tours over the weekend.

The Nao Trinidad is a floating museum and a replica of a ship captained by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. Visitors can visit the ship until Sunday as it makes it way to a new port every week.

Crew members say it is always interesting when they set sail on the massive replica. This ship has sailed to many different ports across the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic European Coast as a training vessel and floating museum.

Tickets are $15 for people over 12 and admission is free for kids 5 or younger.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you