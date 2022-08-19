Large replica of centuries-old flagship docked in Bay City, open for tours

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A large flagship is docking in Bay city this week as it holds tours over the weekend.
The Nao Trinidad is a floating museum and a replica of a ship captained by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. Visitors can visit the ship until Sunday as it makes it way to a new port every week.
Crew members say it is always interesting when they set sail on the massive replica. This ship has sailed to many different ports across the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic European Coast as a training vessel and floating museum.
Tickets are $15 for people over 12 and admission is free for kids 5 or younger.