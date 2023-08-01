 Skip to main content
Latinx Community Center gets state funding for a new early childhood education center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -  State Senator John Cherry announced a new early childhood education center is coming to Flint's eastside.

Sen. Cherry announced Tuesday that $2.6 million of state funds will go to the Latinx Technology and Community Center.

Plans call for a new facility that will house five classrooms, with 10 students in each room.


The center will also give opportunities for young bilingual learners and families.

Part of the $2.6 million will be sued to renovate a neighboring building donated to the center.

"To see an ability for us to create and champion a bilingual literacy, I think it empowers parents and gives them a new experience that they've never had before," says the Latinx Director, Asa Zuccaro.

The goal is to have the remodeling completed and the center open by the fall of 2024.

