Latinx Community Center gets state funding for a new early childhood education center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - State Senator John Cherry announced a new early childhood education center is coming to Flint's eastside.
Sen. Cherry announced Tuesday that $2.6 million of state funds will go to the Latinx Technology and Community Center.
Plans call for a new facility that will house five classrooms, with 10 students in each room.
The center will also give opportunities for young bilingual learners and families.
Part of the $2.6 million will be sued to renovate a neighboring building donated to the center.
"To see an ability for us to create and champion a bilingual literacy, I think it empowers parents and gives them a new experience that they've never had before," says the Latinx Director, Asa Zuccaro.
The goal is to have the remodeling completed and the center open by the fall of 2024.