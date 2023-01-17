Lawsuit challenges process of filling Genesee County board seat

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Board of Commissioners is facing a new lawsuit over its process of filling positions left empty late last year.
Attorney Phil Ellison filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of a resident of the county's Fourth District, which has one of the commissioner openings.
The seat became open after the death of Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden in early December. The county's First District commissioner also became open in December, when former Commissioner Dominique Clemons was appointed as the county's clerk/register of deeds.
Ellison argues that state law requires a special election to be called if the seat is not filled in 30 days. But the board chose to accept applications for the vacant seat and allow current commissioners to appoint new members instead.
The lawsuit asks a circuit court judge to take emergency action, including a restraining order on the board's appointment process and an order mandating a special election to fill the openings.
People living in Genesee County's First and Fourth commissioner districts had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to apply for the seats. The commission is planning hold public interviews Wednesday afternoon and vote on appointments Jan. 25.