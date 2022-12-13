Lawsuit targets the selection process for Genesee County clerk

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A lawsuit has been filed, claiming Genesee County judges broke the law in how they selected the county's next clerk.
Genesee County Circuit Court judges chose Domonique Clemons as clerk-register of deeds. There were eight candidates, with no public interviews.
An attorney said that is a violation of the Open Meetings Act.
Michigan law says a judge or judges makes that appointment, but attorney Phil Ellison said the process of making that appointment violated a law that ensures governmental transparency. His client is asking for a do-over.
"You can't have secret interviews for appointments to public posts," Ellison said.
Clemons currently represents District 4 on the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, of which he also is chairman. He also works as director of governmental affairs for the Flint & Genesee Group.
The judges who managed the clerk-register of deeds hiring process say they received eight applications and interviewed all eight applicants, which caught the attention of Ellison.
"They interviewed people, which is specifically under the Open Meetings Act, not allowed," he said.
The Open Meetings Act is a law to ensure governmental transparency.
Ellison's client, Nichole Ruggerio, is an advocate of government transparency. She filed this lawsuit, claiming when the judges took on the role of selecting the new clerk-register, they shouldn't have made the selection in secret.
"When those types of individuals are called together to perform the public function of appointing someone to a public office, they are a public body under the Open Meetings Act," Ellison said.
He said a violation of the Opening Meetings Act can be a crime, but he believes his client is only requesting that the process to select a new clerk-register start over again.
"Chairman Clemons might be the right person for job or he might not be the right person for the job. We just don't know because we don't know what the interviews revealed or who the seven other candidates were for that position," Ellison said.
Genesee County Circuit Court Chief Judge Duncan Beagle could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Clemons hasn't seen the lawsuit, but he pointed out that he applied for the job and followed the process that was laid out.