Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Lennon man critically injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police bubble

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lennon man was hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-and-run motorcycle crash on I-75 in Detroit late Wednesday.

Michigan State Police say the 73-year-old motorcyclist was riding a Harley Davidson Triglide north on I-75 near the 8 Mile Road interchange around 10:05 p.m. when a black Dodge Durango veered right abruptly to exit.

The Durango hit the motorcycle while crossing traffic on I-75 to reach the exit ramp, according to witnesses.

The Lennon man was lying on the freeway when emergency crews arrived. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police say the Durango driver pulled over on the right shoulder briefly and then took off before investigators arrived. Authorities were still searching for the Durango on Thursday morning.

"I am still not sure how someone could hit another person, stop and look at them and then drive away," said First Lt. Mike Shaw, spokesman for Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit. "If you are involved in a traffic crash, just stop. If you are the fleeing driver in this crash, just call us before we track you down."

Police did not release any other description of the Durango other than its color. The investigation will continue Thursday.

