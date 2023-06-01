Lennon man critically injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lennon man was hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-and-run motorcycle crash on I-75 in Detroit late Wednesday.
Michigan State Police say the 73-year-old motorcyclist was riding a Harley Davidson Triglide north on I-75 near the 8 Mile Road interchange around 10:05 p.m. when a black Dodge Durango veered right abruptly to exit.
The Durango hit the motorcycle while crossing traffic on I-75 to reach the exit ramp, according to witnesses.
The Lennon man was lying on the freeway when emergency crews arrived. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.
Michigan State Police say the Durango driver pulled over on the right shoulder briefly and then took off before investigators arrived. Authorities were still searching for the Durango on Thursday morning.
"I am still not sure how someone could hit another person, stop and look at them and then drive away," said First Lt. Mike Shaw, spokesman for Michigan State Police in Metro Detroit. "If you are involved in a traffic crash, just stop. If you are the fleeing driver in this crash, just call us before we track you down."
Police did not release any other description of the Durango other than its color. The investigation will continue Thursday.