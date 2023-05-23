Lester the cow resting comfortably after 6 weeks on the lam

ORTONVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Lester the cow is settling back into life on the farm after six weeks of roaming around northern Oakland County.

He was captured during a dramatic chase on I-75 near the Genesee-Oakland county line on Sunday. Lester darted down the freeway from a gravel pit off Belford Road with four-wheelers and a man on horseback in hot pursuit.

The scene from a Western movie ended when Ricky LittleJohn threw a lasso from atop his horse and caught Lester. Michigan State Police captured the incident on a dash camera, which was going viral on social media this week.

Lester escaped from the nonprofit Devoted Barn, which is located in Oakland County's Rose Township. The organization is rescues and rehabilitates animals.

Devoted Barn founder Melissa Borden said Lester was doing well on Tuesday.

"I'm grateful that we were able to find him in a day and a half -- two days of knowing he was gone," she said. "I'm so grateful to every single person who called in those sightings so we could put that timeline together."

Borden also thanked the workers who found Lester and the wranglers for putting themselves in harm's way to capture the wayward 1,200-pound cow.