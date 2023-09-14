Let's Make Miracles Radiothon happening Thursday and Friday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thursday was the start of the Let's Make Miracles Radiothon, benefiting Hurley Children's Hospital.
The event raises money to help bring the best possible medical care to children across Mid-Michigan and their families.
Thursday and Friday, the Let's Make Miracles Radiothon is taking place on Cars 108, Club 93.7 and Banana 101.5.
Ryan Newman's son Boston got hit in the head with a baseball about two and a half years ago. Boston had a concussion, fractured skull and a brain bleed.
Boston was taken to the hospital, but he started having seizures, so he was then taken to Hurley via ambulance, where they say doctors saved his life.
We said on the radiothon and want to say it again, just thank you so much to all the nurses and doctors and everyone that was there to either calm our nerves or calm us down," says Newman.
Donations can be made by texting Hurley to 51555.
Donations can also be made by dropping off in-person gifts at the Burton Fire Station 1 on East Bristol Road.