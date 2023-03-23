Linden's pro-fighting Spencer brothers are on the rise, upcoming fight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A pair of brother boxers from Linden are on the rise.
Undefeated pro-fighters Joey and Mickel Spencer grew up doing everything together. The tight knit relationship didn’t start in the gym, it started in a basement.
“My first boxing memory is messing around with Joey,” said Mickel. “We would always put on the mits and we would just be boxing each other.”
The duo is different from other boxing brother stories because they are actually non-biological brothers, but Mickel always felt like Joey was a brother to him.
“It started off as a guardianship, my entire life,” said Mickel. “Before my first fight, I decided to be adopted and we could have the Spencer brother name because he’s been my brother my entire life.”
Both were trained by their father Jason Spencer, they carry the family name with a lot of respect.
"I've been saying lately, like we're going to take over the sport. Like that name Spencer, 'Oh man, here they come,'" said Mickel.
Joey is 16-0 with 10 knockouts while Mickel just won his second pro-fight. During their last bouts in LA, they fought on the same card for the first-time.
"Kel came up to me before my last fight, he would sense I was really anxious. He just said, 'Joey screw it man. Forget it about it all and go out there and fight,'" said Joey. “It was the high of my career, both of us fighting on the same card.”
The pair said that as long as they have each other that they feel like nothing can stop them.
"It can get lonely, but I have my brother here who is older and has already been through it," said Mickel. "We're doing it together; it's two not one."
Joey takes on the undefeated Jesus Ramos this Saturday. It is the co-main event on the David-Benavidez-Caleb Plant card.
More information about the upcoming fights is available at this website.