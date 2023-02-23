Livestock company in Ovid plays a crucial role in cattle industry

OVID, Mich. (WJRT) – The second-largest industry in Michigan is agriculture and a company in Ovid is crucial to the cattle industry.
Michigan Livestock Services, which is located on North Main Street in Ovid, was started in 1957 by Sue Palen's father-in-law. The company provides ingredients needed for future cows.
Sue helps manage the office while her husband, Greg, travels all over the world to grade bulls.
"He will grade those bulls on whether they provide more towards a mammary system being valuable or maybe their legs and feet," Sue said. "Artificial insemination of cattle is something that allows us the gene pool so that we can improve the cattle for longevity, for production."
She said artificial insemination is also a more efficient way of breeding because it is safer and cheaper.
"It's safer to not have a bull on the farm," said Sue. "It can be cheaper because you don't have to feed the animal."
Advancements have been made over the years. Sue said that customers vary and that time used to be of the essence of getting what you needed from the bull to a female cow, but now Michigan Livestock uses a vapor shipper and even ships internationally.
"We concentrate in Michigan, we have about 400 tanks and 300 customers," said Sue. "It's from the individual person that has their own family cow, all the way up to 3,600 cows at our closest farm about 6 miles away from here."
The store doesn't limit itself to just products used in cow reproduction, it also supplies animal health products and other essentials that keep a farm going, such as seed for feeding.
Sue said that she and her family are proud to be a crucial part of the agricultural supply chain in the state, and also to help in advancement to the cow breeding business.
"It really does help advance things, genetically," said Sue.