Livestock company in Ovid plays a crucial role in cattle industry

Weather Alert

...Additional power outages possible late today and this evening... Westerly winds will be increasing between 3-5 PM, with some gusts up around 35 mph early this evening. With ice still left on tree branches across the area, additional tree damage and power outages are possible. Although significant melting is occuring this afternoon and early this evening, temperatures plummeting tonight into the teens will lead to a refreeze of the slush on the ground. Motorists should be prepared for icy spots on roads tonight into Friday morning.