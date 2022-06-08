Local churches partner with GHS to address gun violence in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A nation embattled with mass shootings has community leaders knocking on the door of the city of flint to end gun violence right on their doorsteps.

“We know right now that not only in our city, but our country is wracked with gun violence, which could be a manifestation or correlation to mental health,” Bishop Chris Martin said.

Four local churches joined by Mayor Neeley and the Genesee Health System will partner to create the “4 pillars” project which aims to lower violence by ramping up mental health and counseling services in the community.

“We have faith-based organizations willing to open their doors of churches beyond Sunday and Wednesday prayer service,” Neeley said. “This is going to be able to assist people with mental health issues and also push back against this deadly gun box or be able to help with the escalation tactics in our community.”

Local church leaders say the pilot program starting through the church will allow them to seek out more people who may need emotional counseling.

“We already have a great level of credibility and are able to share with our people the importance of this program, not only the importance, but also hopefully take away the stigma that is often associated with mental health awareness,” Pastor of the Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church, Raven Turner, said.

Counseling services provided by Genesee Health System will rotate on a weekly basis between Cathedral of Faith Church, Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and Salem Lutheran Church

GHS Senior Director Jennifer McCarty says they will take the summer to grow and find any gaps or flaws with the new program.

“A pilot program allows you to expand what you can do, but gives you the flexibility to change it along the way if what you're doing isn't quite right, isn't working exactly as you expected, or to take another direction to meet the need,” she said.

But mental health goes beyond the church doors and reaching out into other neighborhoods.

“It’s a challenge, where do we meet them and how do we meet them? We’re trying to corner these youth because they’re not in a house of worship every week, but you don’t have to go to one of these churches for these services,” Martin said.

Bishop Martin hopes to expand other programs addressing mental health by possibly using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“We are currently putting together a proposal that addresses the needs of the community whether that be by youth service programs or mental health awareness,” he said.