Local cosmetology school gives kids free haircuts and school supplies

  • Updated
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A local cosmetology school gave students free haircuts and school supplies on Monday.

Creative Hair School of Cosmetology on Miller Road in Flint Township gave away school supplies, including 100 backpacks.

Kids ages 7-15 received free haircuts, shampoos and styles.


The event has been held by the cosmetology school since 2015.

""I see a lot of happy clients," said the campus manager Teionya Britten. "It's community-based, so we're getting a lot of gratitude being shown. A lot of the families are very happy and excited to be able to participate in the event."

The backpacks given out to students were filled with school supplies. Wednesday is the first day of classes for Flint Community Schools.

