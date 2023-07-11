Local film and music festival listed in '25 Coolest Film Festival in the World'

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Hell's Half Mile Film & Music Festival in Bay City has made Moviemaker Magazine's annual "25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World" for the first time ever.
According to Hell's Half Mile, the list includes other film festivals both small and large, from different parts of the world, such as Sundance, SXSW in the U.S., the Champs-Élysees Film Festival in France and Fantaspoa in Brazil.
One of the industry panelists, Katie Bignell, attributes the festival to the daily events to all the locally brewed beer. She adds, "The festival places a strong emphasis on making connections and truly independent filmmaking."
This year's festival will be from Sept. 21 - Sept. 24 across Bay City.
Hell's Half Mile holds a launch event in early August each year to release the names of films and bands scheduled for the upcoming festival. Hell's Half Mile said in a press release that tickets for the event will be announced soon.
The print version of the magazine was released Tuesday, and the digital version will be released later in the week.
More information on Hell's Half Mile Film and Music Festival can be found on their website hhmfest.com