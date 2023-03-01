Local non-profit seeking to keep food pantries stocked after end of extra SNAP benefits

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -The end of the extra SNAP benefits are causing an increase for food pantries like Flint non-profit Well of Hope to remain stocked up.
Extra SNAP benefits that provided a lifeline during the pandemic are expired just as inflation has left food prices soaring.
Low income families are bracing for the perfect storm when it comes to affording food.
Pastor Will Morgan, president of Flint's WOH is making sure he stocks up all of their food pantries. During COVID-19, the food pantries supplied non-perishable goods for those in need.
After hearing about the additional SNAP benefits termination, Well of Hope knew it was time to step in again.
"The loss of that funding is going to impact a lot of people particularly, in our community," said Morgan.
According to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, over 1 million Michigan families received at least $95 a month in extra food assistance.
WOH understands what this loss of funding will put lower-income families through.
"I'm sure it's going to increase the need because that has helped a lot of people that are trying to stretch their dollars. Everything is going up," said Morgan.
And the extra struggle of food insecurity the community might face.
"That leaves less money to buy food that you want to eat and need to eat particularly since we're still dealing with the water crisis."
But WOH is committed to serving all members of the community during times of hardship.
"We try to fill it 2-3 times a week," he said. "We look for the need to be able to fill this up even more and we hope we can be able to meet that need."
WOH has 3 more locations around the city of Flint where those in need can grab those goods at anytime.
For more information, visit their website.