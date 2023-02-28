Longtime colleague remembers fallen Flint firefighter Ricky Hill Jr.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Retired Flint firefighter Rico Phillips said he was in utter shock when he learned of the death of his former colleague Ricky Hill Jr.

"Like you do when you hear bad news like that," Phillips said.

He said every firefighter has the same concern when they arrive for their shift: "This could be our last day here.

Hill was 49 years old when he died of an apparent heart attack at the scene of a trailer fire in the Elms Mobile Home Park off Dort Highway around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Phillips spent 27 years with the Flint Fire Department before retiring in 2019. Hill's death is painful for Phillips, who said he worked with Hill for at least 13 years fighting fires.

"He was a kindred spirit I like to say. Some would say he's unique. He definitely had a unique perspective in life," Phillips said.

Hill is described as man who had a big heart and loved all genres of music.

"You would find him listening to classical music one moment, to classical rock 'n roll to hard core rap," said Phillips

Hill spent 16 years as a Flint firefighter and Phillips worked with him for 13 of those years.

"In this case, one call too many for him," said Phillips.

Investigators said Hill collapsed at the scene from a possible heart attack. Phillips said those types of incidents happen categorically throughout all of the fire service.

"Firefighters end up losing their life to what some consider natural cause, but it's not natural the type of work that we do," he said.

Phillips said the job is a calling for most firefighters, as it was for Hill. He leaves behind a wife, two children and many other relatives.

Funeral services for Hill will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Central Church of the Nazarene, 1261 W. Bristol Road.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Swartz Funeral Home at 1225 W. Hill Road in Mundy Township. Another visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the funeral on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Corunna Road Baptist Church. Click here for a GoFundMe page set up to benefit Hill's family.