Loose cow lassoed on I-75 near Holly

A Michigan State Police patrol car watched as a man on horseback captured a loose cow on I-75 with a lasso.

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A scene from a real-life Western show played out on I-75 near Holly on Sunday afternoon.

A Michigan State Police trooper watched as a man on horseback threw a lasso to wrangle the wayward bovine around 3 p.m. All lanes of I-75 were closed just south of the Oakland-Genesee county line while the cow was on the loose.

Michigan State Police say the cow got loose and entered a gravel pit along I-75 at Belford Road in northern Holly Township. A trooper was standing by when the cow took off running and got onto the freeway.

A man on horseback throwing a lasso gave chase, along with someone on a four-wheeler. The cow crossed all three lanes of northbound I-75 south of the Dixie Highway interchange during the pursuit.

The man on horseback successfully wrangled the cow with a lasso and led it to safety off the freeway. Michigan State Police quipped on Twitter that the cow will not face any criminal charges.

