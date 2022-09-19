Loved ones mourn 16-month-old Chaos McCarthy, who died in alleged child abuse

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Family and friends gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to Chaos McCarthy, who allegedly was killed by his father and dumped in a ditch near Montrose.

In his short life, Chaos touched so many lives. Those who knew and loved him painted "In Loving Memory of Chaos" on the memorial rock at the intersection of 12th Street and Hammerberg Road in Flint.

The little boy's body was discovered on Aug. 25 along North Morrish Road in Montrose Township. A nearby resident found his body in a ditch after spotting a vehicle parked nearby alongside the road.

Police arrested McCarthy's father, Michael Butler, the following day. The 39-year-old was arraigned on charges of felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

Butler is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 25 for a preliminary examination after which a judge will decide whether the case should go to trial.