Loved ones seek justice for woman who died in Mt. Morris Township crash

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Family and friends of Debbie Wescoat remembered her life and fought for justice during a vigil at the intersection where she lost of life in a crash one year ago.

Wescoat was driving on Clio Road near Stanley Road on March 14, 2022, when 36-year-old Ryan Darga crossed the center line and hit her head-on. Wescoat died at the scene.

Loved ones say she was the most generous, big-hearted soul and gave so much for her community. Wescoat's daughter, Beckie Wilson, said her mom was "filled with life and love."

"And if anybody wanted the shirt off her back, she'd give it to them," Wilson said. "She would do absolutely anything to help anybody and just a bucket full of joy in all honesty and would absolutely be there for anybody and the true backbone to our family."

Darga pleaded guilty last week to one count of operating while intoxicated causing death as part of a deal with prosecutors. He faces five to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court next month.