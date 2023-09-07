 Skip to main content
Low-flying helicopters inspect Mid-Michigan power lines this fall

A helicopter scans high voltage power lines for signs of wear, damage or hazards from vegetation.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents may notice helicopters flying low around high voltage power lines around Mid-Michigan for the next few weeks.

ITC, which manages much of the electric transmission infrastructure in Michigan, will be inspecting high voltage power lines, poles and steel towers from now through Oct 6.

A similar aerial inspection took place across Mid-Michigan in the spring.

Helicopters will fly low along power lines when weather cooperates to look for signs of worn equipment, lightning damage and hazards from vegetation. The overhead patrols are part of a national requirement for annual surveillance.


Here is the flight schedule for Mid-Michigan counties:

  • Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland, Ogemaw, Oscoda and Roscommon from Sept. 11 to 14.
  • Gratiot and Isabella from Sept. 18 to 20.
  • Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola from Oct. 2 to 6.

ITC says anyone who sees helicopters flying low along high voltage electric lines over the next two weeks does not need to report anything suspicious to authorities.

