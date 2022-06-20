LPGA coming to DOW’s Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region is getting ready for a big golf event around the corner.
The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational takes place July 10 through the 16 where viewers and audience members can watch 144 of the world's best women golfers tee off at Midland Country Club.
However, even more important is the economic footprint it has on the Great Lakes Bay Region.
“It has a big economic impact in our region. So, we spend almost $13 million dollars within the region. We look for local businesses and local partners every day that we can work with to help with that economic impact,” said Wendy Traschen, Tournament Director of the DOW Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
The event was also held at the Midland Country Club in 2019 and last year, but organizers have worked hard to make this year's festivities even more family friendly with a new on-site STEM center that looks to welcome 2,000 kids.
“We have a STEM center that is going out on the course. We also have a general store. We are working with the Creators Wanted Tour Group. They are bringing their semi on course,” she said.
The tournament kicks off on Sunday, July 10 in downtown Midland with Rock the Block featuring some of the players, putt putt greens, food trucks and music, with actual play starting on Wednesday.
“Tickets are very reasonable. This year, we are proud to be celebrating DOW's 125th anniversary on Wednesday, July 13. All are welcome. Tickets are free. And we will also be giving free food vouchers for the first 5,000 people as well as giveaways,” she said.
What makes the tournament unique is that the players compete in teams of two.
“Our players come from all over the world. And remember this is a team-up event so they team up with a partner of their choice which makes it a lot of fun.”
The week-long series of events include an Eat Great food festival featuring food from area restaurants and is on par to be an overall celebration of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
It's a great regional event. So, we have a number of things for everybody to come out and not only can they watch golf but we have a lot of activations on site where people can get engaged and enjoy themselves,” she said.
Stay with us for continued coverage of the Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
To learn more on how to get involved or for ticket information, visit https://www.dowglbi.com/event.