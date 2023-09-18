Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visits Flushing Community Schools Monday

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist was in Flushing on Monday, touring rooftop solar panels and engaging with students and staff at Flushing Community Schools.

The school district completed the installation of solar arrays in seven of its schools in early 2020.

The solar panels are expected to save the school district around $45,000 annually and offset approximately 84% of the district's current electricity consumption.





"It just goes to show what is happening in Flushing is what we want to see happen in every community," says Gilchrist. "We want to see a group of committed education professionals who are well supported, meeting and engaging with passionate students doing cool, innovative projects."

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put forth proposals aimed to enhance energy efficiency and waste reduction programs during her recent "What's Next Address." The overarching goal is to reduce costs for Michigan families and small businesses. Gov. Whitmer also proposed a 100% clean energy standard for the state.