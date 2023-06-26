Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visits "Match on Main" recipients Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was in "Old Town Saginaw" Monday morning to visit two small businesses that plan on opening soon.
Gilchrist started his visit at Gee'Ques Wood Smoked Barbecue, one of the two "Match on Main" recipients.
The "Match on Main" is a Michigan Economic Development Corporation program that awards grants of up to $25,000 to local businesses seeking support.
These dollars were appropriated to be sent to be invested in the community," said Gilchrist. "We've been intentional about saying that the people who have traditionally been locked out of opportunity are designed into an opportunity for Michigan's future."
Gilchrist also visited Michigan Cream & Sugar, another "Match on Main" grant recipient.