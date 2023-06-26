 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday June 27th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
has declared Tuesday June 27th to be an Action Day for elevated
levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY level.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
Upper Peninsula and will drift southward towards the Lower Peninsula
on June 27th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist visits "Match on Main" recipients Monday

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist made visits to Gee'Ques Wood Smoked Barbecue and Michigan Cream & Sugar, two businesses that plan on opening soon.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was in "Old Town Saginaw" Monday morning to visit two small businesses that plan on opening soon.

Gilchrist started his visit at Gee'Ques Wood Smoked Barbecue, one of the two "Match on Main" recipients.

The "Match on Main" is a Michigan Economic Development Corporation program that awards grants of up to $25,000 to local businesses seeking support.

These dollars were appropriated to be sent to be invested in the community," said Gilchrist. "We've been intentional about saying that the people who have traditionally been locked out of opportunity are designed into an opportunity for Michigan's future."

Gilchrist also visited Michigan Cream & Sugar, another "Match on Main" grant recipient.

