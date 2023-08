BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lululemon location is scheduled to open on Sept. 1 at the Birch Run Premium Outlets Center.

The new location will be the only one in the Flint Saginaw area.

The new store will be located in Section A, between Pottery Barn Outlet and Skechers.





The store is known for popular athletic and athleisure wear.

For more information on the Birch Run Premium Outlets, visit their website premiumoutlets.com/outlets/birch-run.