 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

M-13 closed in Saginaw after excavator hits I-675 overpass

  • Updated
  • 0
M-13 closed in Saginaw after excavator hits I-675 overpass

An excavator hit the I-675 overpass at M-13 (Washington Avenue) in Saginaw.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Washington Street was closed and backed up for several blocks in Saginaw after an excavator hit the I-675 overpass.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Johnson Street and M-13, which is Washington Street in the area.


Photos from the scene show an excavator on a trailer hit the bridge beams and tipped forward. There was damage evident to at least two bridge beams.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed M-13 while crews worked to survey the damage the clear the scene. Both directions of I-675 remained open to traffic with backups in both directions.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.