M-13 closed in Saginaw after excavator hits I-675 overpass

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Washington Street was closed and backed up for several blocks in Saginaw after an excavator hit the I-675 overpass.
The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Johnson Street and M-13, which is Washington Street in the area.
Photos from the scene show an excavator on a trailer hit the bridge beams and tipped forward. There was damage evident to at least two bridge beams.
The Michigan Department of Transportation closed M-13 while crews worked to survey the damage the clear the scene. Both directions of I-675 remained open to traffic with backups in both directions.