Major spill reported in Flint River, hazmat crews placing booms in water

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Several emergency crews are working to contain a spill in the Flint River.
Authorities have not identified the substance involved, but they are placing absorbent booms across the river in several locations to contain the spill. It was discovered on Wednesday.
The Genesee County Health Department says everyone should avoid contact with the Flint River north of Hamilton Avenue until further notice due to the spill.
The Flint Fire Department, Genesee Township Fire Department, Genesee County Hazardous Materials Team, Michigan State Police, Flint Water Department and other agencies were involved in the response Wednesday afternoon.
"We have personnel on-site from several partner agencies and the situation is contained," said Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton. "There is no threat to the City's drinking water supply."
Emergency crews will continue investigating the source of the spill and what chemical is involved. Further information may be released Wednesday evening.
"We are working to clean the substance from the river," said Mayor Neeley. "I want to assure residents that Flint's drinking water supply was not threatened. Thank you to all of our partner organizations for your immediate response."