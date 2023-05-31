Major upgrades planned at Bay City State Park

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some major changes are coming to Bay City State Park after the summer tourism season is over.
Campsites will get new electrical systems and there will be several new sites with electricity, water and sewer service. Park Manager Rich Fenner said the water and sanitary sewer systems will get upgrades.
The sanitation station is also getting an extra lane to speed up check-in and check-out.
"We're also addressing drainage issues, trying to get some of the water that we have here in Bay City to drain out of the campground," Fenner said.
The $2.4 million project will be paid for with part of Michigan's allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The park will close on Sept. 5 and the work is expected to wrap up by late spring or early summer of 2024.