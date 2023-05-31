 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Major upgrades planned at Bay City State Park

  • Updated
  • 0

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning $2.4 million worth of upgrades to Bay City State Park beginning after Labor Day.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some major changes are coming to Bay City State Park after the summer tourism season is over.

Campsites will get new electrical systems and there will be several new sites with electricity, water and sewer service. Park Manager Rich Fenner said the water and sanitary sewer systems will get upgrades.

The sanitation station is also getting an extra lane to speed up check-in and check-out.

"We're also addressing drainage issues, trying to get some of the water that we have here in Bay City to drain out of the campground," Fenner said.

The $2.4 million project will be paid for with part of Michigan's allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The park will close on Sept. 5 and the work is expected to wrap up by late spring or early summer of 2024.

