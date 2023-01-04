 Skip to main content
Man cleaning gun shoots his leg in Holly Township residence

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a Holly Township man was hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road. Police found the man next to a bed downstairs with a gunshot wound to his leg when they arrived.

A .380 handgun was laying on the floor near the injured man with a spent shell casing nearby. Medical first responders applied a tourniquet to the man's leg to slow bleeding.

An ambulance transported the man to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, where his condition was not available Wednesday evening.

Michigan State Police plan to submit reports about the incident to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges are filed.

