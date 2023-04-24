Man dead, woman and child injured after car hits tree in Isabella County

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 55-year-old man died when he took evasive action to avoid a vehicle turning in front of him, went off the road and hit a tree.
A 45-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl both were hospitalized after the crash around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on Weidman Road near Mission Road.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says the 55-year-old was driving a 2019 Nissan when another vehicle turned into his path. He swerved to avoid a crash, but went off the road and hit a tree.
All three occupants in the Nissan were trapped and firefighters cut them out. Ambulances took all three to area hospitals.
The 55-year-old was transferred to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead on Monday. Investigators did not disclose how badly the woman and child were injured.
The sheriff's office did not release a description of the at-fault vehicle that allegedly turned into the Nissan's path. Police will continue investigating how the crash happened.