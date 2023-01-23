Man hospitalized after explosion in Davison Township garage

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One man was hospitalized Monday after a garage exploded and caught fire behind a residence in Davison Township.
The explosion was reported in the 2100 block of Henderson Road near Davison Road around 1:10 p.m. Davison Township police say a man in the garage suffered burns in the explosion.
The garage caught fire and sustained heavy damage. Firefighters from five departments in Genesee and Lapeer counties responded to put of the fire and extinguish hot spots.
Authorities say the injured man, who police did not identify, remained hospitalized in unknown condition Monday afternoon. Investigators were not immediately sure what caused the explosion.