Man injured after vacant house catches fire in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A man squatting in a vacant Burton residence suffered burns when the house caught fire on Tuesday evening.
Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson said the fire at 1375 Kenneth St. was reported just after 11:30 p.m. That's near Grand Traverse Street and Bristol Road.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames pouring from the residence when they arrived. Nobody lives in the house, but Wilkinson said authorities are aware of squatters taking shelter there from time to time.
He believes the injured man was inside as a squatter when the fire broke out. An ambulance transported the man to an area hospital for treatment of moderate burns to his hands and face.
Wilkinson said the man was listed in good condition Wednesday morning.
Fire crews from several departments responded to assist the Burton Fire Department at the scene Tuesday night. They remained on the scene for most of the night putting out hot spots.
Wilkinson said an investigation will continue Wednesday into how the fire started.