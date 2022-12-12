Man injured while rescuing 26 pets from Saginaw house fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire officials are investigating after flames destroyed a Saginaw home over the weekend.
The house in the 2600 block of Eddy Street near Michigan Avenue and I-675 sustained heavy damage in the fire, which broke out around 7:35 p.m. Sunday.
Two people living there were home. One man suffered smoke inhalation injuries while he tried to rescue some of the 26 pets inside, including birds, snakes, lizards and ferrets.
The resident was released from an area hospital by Monday morning. An unknown number of the pets died. No firefighters were injured while battling the flames.
Saginaw Fire Chief Tom Raines said the house likely is a total loss.