Man, pregnant wife injured in accidental shooting near Saginaw, police say

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A man and his pregnant wife were injured in what police believe was an accidental shooting Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of East Stark Road in Thomas Township, which is west of Saginaw.
Police found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand and a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived a the residence.
Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the couple's unborn child was not injured during the incident.
Investigators believe the gun was legally registered to the couple. They say the gun accidentally discharged an injured the couple, but police haven't indicated what caused the weapon to fire.
Investigators will send their report to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office for any possible criminal charges.