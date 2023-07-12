Man's body found on recreational trail near St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine how a man died after his body was found near the Saginaw Valley Rail Trail.
A woman walking the trail near the Bad River in St. Charles around 6 p.m. Sunday noticed what appeared to be white shirt in the wooded area off the trail and discovered an unidentified man lying on the ground.
The St. Charles Police Department says the man was deceased when officers arrived to investigate.
Authorities believe the man was riding his bicycle when he went off the trail for an unknown reason, which caused severe injuries. Police don't believe the man was a victim of foul play.
Investigators were trying to determine whether the man suffered a medical issue when he crashed off the trail.