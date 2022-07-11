 Skip to main content
Marlette man dies after crash in Huron County, passenger seriously injured

Huron County Sheriff's Office

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Marlette man died and his passenger was airlifted to a trauma center after a broadside crash on M-25 in Huron County.

A Buick Enclave heading north on M-25 hit the Marlette man's Saturn sedan south of Atwater Road around 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Huron County Sheriff's Office.

Police say 67-year-old Vincent Bechard was pronounced dead of his injuries while 62-year-old Peter Kreiner of Marlette was rushed to Harbor Beach Hospital with serious injuries. He later was airlifted to a trauma center.

The 30-year-old man from Harbor Beach driving Buick Enclave reported only minor injuries from the crash.

Investigators say the crash happened on a curvy part of M-25 and they aren't sure whether the Saturn pulled out in front of the Buick or attempted to make a U-turn. The sheriff's office continues working to interview witnesses.

