...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 2 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snowfall will begin early
tonight and will diminish in intensity through Friday afternoon.
The heaviest snowfall rates of a half inch to an inch per hour
are expected to occur within the morning commute, between 4 AM -
9 AM, which would lead to reduced visibility and snow covered
roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Massachusetts students spent spring break helping Genesee County

  • Updated
  • 0

The students are part of the Spring Break Immersion Program at the College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, Massachusetts. The locations were chosen randomly and students said they're happy to make a difference.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – 10 college students from Massachusetts spent their spring break in Genesee County helping the community.

The Spring Break Immersion Program at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts randomly picked where the students would be sent for spring break.

Students from College of the Holy Cross, including Colleen Shortell, said that they were happy to help make a difference.

"I think just being here and being present and having these little moments, conversations with the people we meet,” said Shortell. "They tell us about their experiences and give us some of their insights about what it's been like here in the past couple decades, it's little moments like that that I think we'll carry with us."

They spent Thursday in Flint working on the greenhouse at New Life Food Distribution Center on Lawndale Avenue and are in town until tomorrow.

