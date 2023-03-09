Massachusetts students spent spring break helping Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – 10 college students from Massachusetts spent their spring break in Genesee County helping the community.
The Spring Break Immersion Program at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts randomly picked where the students would be sent for spring break.
Students from College of the Holy Cross, including Colleen Shortell, said that they were happy to help make a difference.
"I think just being here and being present and having these little moments, conversations with the people we meet,” said Shortell. "They tell us about their experiences and give us some of their insights about what it's been like here in the past couple decades, it's little moments like that that I think we'll carry with us."
They spent Thursday in Flint working on the greenhouse at New Life Food Distribution Center on Lawndale Avenue and are in town until tomorrow.