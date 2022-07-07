Massive condo fire west of Saginaw burns through the night

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A massive fire burned for 12 hours and left several residents homeless at a Thomas Township condominium complex.
Numerous fire departments responded to the 9000 block of Greenway Boulevard near M-46 west of Saginaw after a large fire broke at the Swan Valley Condominiums just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins said his department called for mutual aid to bring more firefighters immediately after they arrived because the flames were growing quickly above the second floor of the building.
"We started an aggressive attack," he said. "The fire was up in the attic space and started to spread out rapidly."
The fire continued burning through the night. As of 6 a.m. Friday, firefighters remained on the scene dousing hot spots, but no significant smoke or flames were visible.
Cousins said that all residents were evacuated and that everyone has been accounted for. No serious injuries were reported from the fire.
Cousins credited residents from the building with going door-to-door alerting neighbors to the fire for preventing any deaths or serious injuries.
"The residents were taking upon themselves as we arrived on scene getting people out, as they were working to get everybody out of the building," he said.
Dan Derow described returning home to see his building on fire after getting a phone call from a neighbor.
"When I got to Geddes Road, I saw the smoke still rising and then I realized it's going to be worse than I originally thought," he said.
Investigators will continue working to determine what caused the fire.
"I know a lot of good people in this building and a lot of good people lost a lot of things today," Derow said. "Luckily it doesn't look like anybody was hurt or injured and that's what makes it OK."