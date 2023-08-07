Matt Becker wins Major League Fishing Tournament in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Major League Fishing's Bass Pro Tour came to Mid-Michigan on Sunday.
The top 10 pros were honored Sunday afternoon at Wenonah Park in Bay City. The 10 pros did receive cash prizes.
The top prize was $100,000, and it went to Matt Becker.
"This is a life-changing day for sure," says Becker. "Winning a tournament, let alone winning Angler of the Year, is just a huge career boost, and I don't know what comes next. I'm excited to see what the future holds for me."
As well as the $100,000 for winning the tournament, Becker received another $100,000 for winning "Angler of the Year."
The first 100 kids onsite each day of the tournament received a free rod and reel combo.
The tournament gave Bay City national exposure, as there was coverage on majorleaguefishing.com.
The VP of Marketing and Business Development for Major League Fishing, Michael Mulone, wants to thank the Bay City Community for welcoming them during their stop in Bay City.