Mayoral candidates meet with Genesee County jail inmates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – With an election close by, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office held their second meet the candidates forum for jail inmates eligible to vote.
“All voting is important to our society and I don’t think we need to separate that,” former Mayor Karen Weaver said.
The town hall forum is giving those behind bars a second chance by helping inform them before they cast their ballot.
“They have a right to vote in jail and a lot of times they don’t have the chance to know these candidates,” Genesee County Ambassador Johnell Allen-Bey said.
Three candidates running for Flint mayor: Eric Mays, former mayor Karen Weaver and incumbent Sheldon Neeley, gathered with their constituents currently waiting to be sentenced at the Genesee County jail Wednesday morning to talk policy and answer questions from their constituents.
Ambassadors with the I.G.N.I.T.E program say all inmates in attendance are eligible to vote and should have the chance to take interest in who will be on the ballot.
“Part of the process for people to come in and be successful is giving that right to vote,” Allen-Bey said. “That's what we’re doing here. We’re allowing people to accomplish something.”
The mayoral candidates say the opportunity is part of bettering jail reform and giving them a second chance to be part of change in where they live before they were placed behind bars.
“In 2020 Genesee County was disfranchised, that means our inmates didn’t get a chance to vote,” he said. “Something had to change because of the fact that this is a constitutional right and they weren’t able to exercise that right.”
These voters will have the chance to cast their ballot through absentee ballot in all upcoming elections.
The Genesee County Sheriff's department is looking to hold more town halls before the November election with other candidates running for county positions.