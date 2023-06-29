Mayville drama includes attempted recall, resignations, police probe

MAYVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - Turmoil is enveloping the small Tuscola County town of Mayville, as resignations leave the village council with no members who actually won an election.
There was a recall targeting three village council members, but those three council members resigned at a special meeting. So the people heading up that recall got what they wanted.
But the drama was far from over.
At a hastily called special meeting, one of those council members who was the target of recall and resigned was then named the village manager. That led another council member to resign, but the village's attorney says everything is above board.
Rod Buhl was at his first Mayville Village Council meeting after November's election. He saw another winner, Diana Vendittelli, who beat her opponent by about 200 votes, get disqualified because she owed a financial debt to the village.
Steve Charette took her seat despite only getting 32 votes.
"Seemed like it was weird how it happened because it was done before the meeting started," Buhl said.
Then, a recall effort started for three members, including Village President Barbara Valentine, as people were upset Valentine and her husband sold a former bank building to the village last year.
"It was quite a bit of a difference in price from what they paid for it, so it's a conflict of interest is what that boils down to in my opinion," Buhl said.
A special meeting was called in May.
"I didn't know about the special meeting," Buhl said.
The targets of the recall, including Valentine, resigned. But then Valentine was named village manager, paying her $30 an hour for no more than 25 hours a week.
"Immoral and unethical," is how Buhl described what happened.
Buhl then resigned.
"They are not breaking the law, but they are so close to breaking the law, I don't like it. I am not going to be a part of it," he said.
Village attorney Adam Flory said all of the village's actions have "complied with the law 100%" throughout the months-long drama.
"Everyone has the right to be critical of government and that's a good thing," he said.
Flory said Valentine was chosen to be village manager because of experience with a number of projects taking place in Mayville. Buhl said what has occurred is just plain wrong.
"Nobody knows what is going on and why things are being done the way they are," he said.
Barbara Valentine could not be reached for comment Thursday.
As far as that debt Diana Vendittelli owed the village of Mayville, which cost her that council seat, Michigan State Police conducted an investigation and the Tuscola County Prosecutor's Office declined to authorize charges.