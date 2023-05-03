 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 30s will
result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Livingston, Oakland,
Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

MBS airport firefighters complete live fire training

  • 0

Firefighters at MBS International Airport completed their required aircraft crash and live fire training simulation on Wednesday.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Several firefighters faced a difficult training session Wednesday on the runway of MBS International Airport.

The airport's fire department was joined by the Tittabawassee Township and Thomas Township fire departments for a require annual live burn drill, which they must complete to maintain certifications.

Firefighters worked on hose line coordination, along with search and rescue drills inside an aircraft.

"We're continuously training monthly and we do a timed run every year, which is a three minute response time to the furthest part of the airfield," said airport rescue firefighting Capt. Anthony Martin. "We try to train for anything and everything that could happen."

MBS International Airport's fire department has six firefighters.

