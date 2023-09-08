MBS airport manager explains response to aircraft emergency

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Tense moments aboard an airplane that took off from MBS International Airport on Thursday left emergency crews across Mid-Michigan scrambling.

Emergency crews first learned of issues on the twin engine Cessna 310 around 1 p.m. The airplane could not return to MBS, where it took off, for an unknown reason.

The plane flew toward Harry Browne Airport in Saginaw and then to the Tuscola Area Airport in Caro airport, before making an emergency landing at Flint's Bishop International Airport.

MBS International Airport Manager James Canders said the situation was tense as crews on the ground tried to coordinate a landing with the pilot.





"If it looked like it was going to another airport, we would reach out to that airport to let them know what was going on and they would in turn talk to their local fire and life-saving services just in case the aircraft landed and there is some sort of distress," he said.

The Cessna ended up landing safely at Bishop International Airport in Flint with no injuries reported.

Authorities could not say Friday what caused problems on the plane, but it's possible there was a mechanical issue. Canders said the plane will most likely get a thorough inspection before it's allowed back in the air.