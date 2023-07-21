MBS International and Flint Bishop to receive $11 million in grants

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow have announced more than 11 million dollars in federal grants for two Mid-Michigan airports.

Both Flint Bishop Airport and MBS International Airport will receive money.

Flint Bishop will receive roughly $5.8 million to rebuild an aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

MBS International will also receive $5.6 million to rehabilitate a runway and install a runway visual guidance safety system.

Both Michigan senators are voicing their support for both facilities, saying the airports are crucial for local economic development and they deserve the infrastructure to operate safely.