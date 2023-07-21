 Skip to main content
MBS International and Flint Bishop to receive $11 million in grants

  • Updated
U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow have announced more than 11 million dollars in federal grants for Flint Bishop International Airport and MBS International.

Both Flint Bishop Airport and MBS International Airport will receive money.

Flint Bishop will receive roughly $5.8 million to rebuild an aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

MBS International will also receive $5.6 million to rehabilitate a runway and install a runway visual guidance safety system.

Both Michigan senators are voicing their support for both facilities, saying the airports are crucial for local economic development and they deserve the infrastructure to operate safely.

