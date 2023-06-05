McDonald's rewarding children for safe behavior this summer

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald's, the Field Neurosciences Institute and public safety agencies around Mid-Michigan are teaming up to reward children for making safe choices this summer.
The Caught Being Safe program provides coupons for uniformed public safety personnel from 500 agencies across Michigan to give children they see wearing bike helmets, putting on life jackets and engaging in other safe practices.
The coupons are good for a free ice cream cone or package of apple slices.
McDonald's says Michigan State Police, several local police departments, sheriff's office, fire departments, Department of Natural Resources patrol officers, EMS providers and U.S. Coast Guard stations are taking part.
"Safety should be the top priority when it comes to summer fun," said Larry Peters Jr., a McDonald's owner/wperator with restaurants in Bay, Genesee, Oakland and Saginaw counties. "McDonald's of Michigan is happy to reward any youngster who takes the initiative to wear a helmet or life jacket -- even if we have to scare them first with some flashing lights and sirens."
McDonald's and the Field Neurosciences Institute are planning a formal launch of the summer-long program at Freeland Kid Bike Night on Tuesday evening.
The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Freeland United Methodist Church parking lot at 205 E. Washington Road in Freeland.