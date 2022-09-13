McKenna's Squad continues growing four years after 11-year-old's death

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Four years after the young girl's death, McKenna's Squad continues to grow.
Eleven-year-old McKenna Schummer of Grand Blanc died four years ago after battling bone cancer. Her legacy lives on with the McKenna's Squad Beauty Bar, which provides beauty boxes to young girls in hospitals across the country.
The program recently expanded to Orlando, Fla.; Nashville, Tenn.; and Charleston, S.C. McKenna's mom, Melissa, spearheads the effort.
"It's more than just makeup. It is truly something that helps them feel better -- and you'll take anything to help your child feel better," she said. "And just a smile -- one day -- is a huge, a huge benefit for them."
McKenna's Squad has distributed 3,000 boxes so far in 16 hospitals across the U.S.