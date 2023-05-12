McLaren Bay Region staff take part in annual bed races

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The McLaren Bay Region community had a little fun Friday with one of the most sought after events of Hospital Week: the bed races.
Physicians, nurses, employees, volunteers and retirees kicked off the event with a parade. Then, they split up into teams with one person on the bed and the others pushing it.
McLaren Bay Region President and CEO Darrell Lentz said it's all about showing off teamwork skills.
"We value and we need teamwork here when we take care of patients, and so with events like this we bring that McLaren spirit forward," he said. "The teamwork, the collaboration and also just having a little fun."
The winners of the race were team "Bad to the Bone," which is made up of workers from McLaren Bay Region's Imaging Department.
"It's nice with all the serious things we deal with to enjoy one another and really bring that mutual appreciation for all that we bring," Lentz said.